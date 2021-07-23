Opening Bell: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 15,840; midcaps outperform

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday amid mixed cues from the US and Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.25 percent, or 130 points higher at 52,967, and the Nifty50 index opened at 15,856, up 32 points, or 0.21 percent. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices gained over half a percent each.

All the Nifty indices opened in the green, except Nifty Pharma that was trading 0.16 percent lower. Nifty Metal and IT surged nearly 1 percent.

UltraCement, JSW Steel, BPCL, Titan, and Tata Steel were the gainers in the opening session. Tata Motors, UPL, Nestle India, Power Grid, and Bajaj Finserv led the losses.

Globally, Asian share markets were in a mixed mood on Friday after a volatile week in which sentiment over global growth waxed and waned with every new headline on the Delta variant.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4 percent, down 1.1 percent this week.

Investors are now looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. Experts expect more discussions on tapering even though Chief Jerome Powell has said the labour market is short of expectations.

European Central Bank also remained dovish when it pledged not to raise rates until inflation sustained at its 2 percent target.

Over in commodity markets, gold was 0.4 percent easier on the week and dipped to $1,802. Other base metals have fared much better as strong demand met restricted supply.

Oil prices are currently buoyed, majorly due to speculation that demand will outpace supply in the near term even though OPEC+ has agreed to expand production.

With inputs from Reuters