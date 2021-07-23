Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • Opening Bell: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 15,840; midcaps outperform

    Opening Bell: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 15,840; midcaps outperform

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.25 percent, or 130 points higher at 52,967, and the Nifty50 index opened at 15,856, up 32 points, or 0.21 percent. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices gained over half a percent each.

    Opening Bell: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 15,840; midcaps outperform
    The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday amid mixed cues from the US and Asian peers.
    At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.25 percent, or 130 points higher at 52,967, and the Nifty50 index opened at 15,856, up 32 points, or 0.21 percent. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices gained over half a percent each.
    All the Nifty indices opened in the green, except Nifty Pharma that was trading 0.16 percent lower. Nifty Metal and IT surged nearly 1 percent.
    UltraCement, JSW Steel, BPCL, Titan, and Tata Steel were the gainers in the opening session. Tata Motors, UPL, Nestle India, Power Grid, and Bajaj Finserv led the losses.
    Globally, Asian share markets were in a mixed mood on Friday after a volatile week in which sentiment over global growth waxed and waned with every new headline on the Delta variant.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4 percent, down 1.1 percent this week.
    Investors are now looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. Experts expect more discussions on tapering even though Chief Jerome Powell has said the labour market is short of expectations.
    European Central Bank also remained dovish when it pledged not to raise rates until inflation sustained at its 2 percent target.
    Over in commodity markets, gold was 0.4 percent easier on the week and dipped to $1,802. Other base metals have fared much better as strong demand met restricted supply.
    Oil prices are currently buoyed, majorly due to speculation that demand will outpace supply in the near term even though OPEC+ has agreed to expand production.
    With inputs from Reuters
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Buy, sell or hold Bajaj Auto post Q1 results? Here's what brokerages say

    Next Article

    Zomato shares to list on exchanges today; allotment finalised

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel558.75 12.05 2.20
    SBI Life Insura1,046.00 20.00 1.95
    HCL Tech995.55 16.95 1.73
    Wipro592.35 8.15 1.40
    ICICI Bank664.95 9.00 1.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel560.00 13.50 2.47
    HCL Tech995.25 16.65 1.70
    ICICI Bank664.80 9.00 1.37
    UltraTechCement7,549.60 89.75 1.20
    Tech Mahindra1,130.10 11.50 1.03
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel558.75 12.05 2.20
    SBI Life Insura1,046.00 20.00 1.95
    HCL Tech995.55 16.95 1.73
    Wipro592.35 8.15 1.40
    ICICI Bank664.95 9.00 1.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel560.00 13.50 2.47
    HCL Tech995.25 16.65 1.70
    ICICI Bank664.80 9.00 1.37
    UltraTechCement7,549.60 89.75 1.20
    Tech Mahindra1,130.10 11.50 1.03

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4325-0.0275-0.04
    Euro-Rupee87.5920-0.0360-0.04
    Pound-Rupee102.4410-0.0250-0.02
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6750-0.0010-0.15
    View More