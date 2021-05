The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Monday led by gains in banks and financial stocks amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE index was trading 310.72 points or 0.61 percent higher at 50,851.20, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 71.90 points or 0.47 percent to 15,247.20.

Midcap and smallcap indices supported the upside momentum. Gains were seen in IT, realty, pharma and auto indices, while metal and FMCG sectors were under pressure.

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 percent, followed by SBI, L&T, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Axis Bank and Dr Reddy’s. On the other hand, Titan, M&M, IndusInd Bank and HUL were among the losers.