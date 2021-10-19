Opening Bell: Sensex tops 62,000 for first time as market surges to fresh peaks

Indian equity benchmarks started Tuesday's session at record highs amid positive global cues. Both Sensex and Nifty50 opened about half a percent higher with the 30-scrip gauge hitting the 62,000 mark for the first time.

The Sensex index opened 390 points or 0.6 percent higher at 62,156 and the Nifty50 barometer up 125 points or 0.7 percent at 18,602 -- both all-time highs. The Nifty Bank index also hit a record high, hitting the unprecedented 40,000 mark. Broader markets supported the rally, with the midcap and smallcap gauges rising 0.5-1 percent.

L&T, Wipro, Tata Consumer, Bharti Airtel, and Tech Mahindra, up between one and two percent, were the top gainers among blue-chip stocks. ITC, Eicher Motors, UltraCement, Titan and Power Grid were among the top laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

Most sectors opened in the green. Barring Nifty FMCG and Metal indices, all of NSE's sectoral indices rose, led by IT and financial stocks. The Nifty IT and PSU Bank indices were up two percent and half a percent respectively.

Globally, Asian shares advanced supported by a tech-driven rally on Wall Street overnight. Chinese markets also rebounded a day after weak data heightened investor concerns about the world's second-largest economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday. It is up about five percent since its 12-month low hit on October 5, largely in line with a similar rally in world shares following a strong opening to the US earnings season.

US stock futures -- the S&P 500 e-minis -- gained marginally. On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.3 and 0.8 percent higher, respectively, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1 percent.

In commodities, oil prices dipped on Tuesday, receding from multi-year highs registered the previous day. A fall in factory output in the US tempered expectations of demand, but high prices remained a concern for energy importing countries. Brent crude lost 0.4 percent to $83.97 a barrel and WTI crude lost 0.2 percent to 82.24 a barrel.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,767.9 an ounce, though the yellow metal remained well within its recent range.

(With inputs from Reuters)