Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday following gains in Asian peers amid strong global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.67 percent, or 318.92 points, higher at 48,197.37, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,449.45, up 108.10 points, or 0.75 percent.

Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices supported the rally. Banks, metals, pharma and auto stocks saw the most gains.