Opening Bell: Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty above 12,090; Yes Bank surges 6%

Updated : November 27, 2019 09:39 AM IST

Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asian peers as more upbeat signals from US-China trade talks fanned hopes of an imminent end to tariff hostilities.
Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, UPL, and Maruti were the top gainers on Nifty.
Cipla, Zee, BPCL, Coal India, and Dr Reddy's led the losses.
