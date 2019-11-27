Opening Bell: Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty above 12,090; Yes Bank surges 6%

Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asian peers as more upbeat signals from US-China trade talks fanned hopes of an imminent end to tariff hostilities.

At 9:33 am, the Sensex was trading 240.46 points higher at 41,061, while the Nifty50 index was trading 67 points higher at 12,105.

Among broader markets, Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices were trading over 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, UPL, and Maruti were the top gainers on Nifty, while Cipla, Zee, BPCL, Coal India, and Dr Reddy's led the losses.

All sectoral indices except Nifty Media were positive at the opening. Nifty Auto rose the most, up 1.5 percent while Nifty IT and Nifty Metal added around 0.5 percent each. All banking and financial indices were also up. The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 0.7 percent, while Nifty Bank gained 0. percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Media fell 0.6 percent at opening.

Yes Bank rose 6 percent after the company said that a board meeting will be held on November 29 to discuss and consider raising of funds by issue of equity or equity-linked securities through permissible modes, subject to necessary shareholders or regulatory approvals, as applicable.

Cipla was under pressure, down 2 percent, after the US FDA issued 4 observations to Patalganga Plant.