Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday led by gains in banks, auto and IT stocks amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.25 percent, or 122.5 points, higher at 49,066.64, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,710.50, up 57.45 points, or 0.39 percent.

Midcap and smallcap indices traded half a percent higher each.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 percent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, SBI, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Infosys.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries and Maruti were among the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex ended 557.63 points or 1.15 percent higher at 48,944.14, and Nifty surged 168.05 points or 1.16 percent to 14,653.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,454.75 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,463.44 crore, according to provisional exchange data. According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, there are some consistent trends in the market now.

”One, despite the bad news on the COVID front, the market has been maintaining the upside momentum. Two, FIIs have been consistent sellers (above Rs 10,000 crore in April, so far) and DIIs have been consistent buyers. These trends are likely to continue in the short run and markets are likely to remain strong,” he said.