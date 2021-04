The Indian market opened higher on Thursday amid mixed cues from global markets. At 9:15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex opened 0.72 percent, or 360 points higher at 500,93 and the broader 50-share NSE Nifty index started at 14,979, up 114 points, or 0.77 percent.

#CNBCTV18Market | #Sensex back above 50,000 after 12 trading sessions and #Nifty crosses 15,000 for the 1st time since March 16 pic.twitter.com/ZP4p13W8lG — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 29, 2021

The Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up nearly 1 percent each.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green with the Nifty Financials, Nifty Metals, and Nifty Realty leading the rally.

Hindalco, Tata Steel, Reliance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC were the top Nifty50 gainers, while there were no laggards.

Elsewhere, Asian shares rose on Thursday, as investors reacted to the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep its accommodative monetary policy in place.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.54 percent higher.