Indian benchmark Sensex rallied over 500 points in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and L&T amid a positive trend in global markets.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by PSU Banks, auto, metals and financial services.

On Nifty50, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank were the major gainers, while PowerGrid, TCS, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

Globally, Asian equities rose in morning trade followed by an overnight rebound on the Wall Street. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.15 percent.