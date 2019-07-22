#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Opening Bell: Sensex plunges 400 points, Nifty above 11,300 mark; banks, consumer stocks drag

Updated : July 22, 2019 10:08 AM IST

The 30-share BSE index opened at the day's high of 38,333.52 and hit the day's low at 37,926.54.
Vedanta, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma and Bharti Infratel rose by up to 3.3 percent.
Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, BPCL and HDFC Bank were the top Nifty losers, falling between 2 and 3.5 percent.
