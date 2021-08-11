Opening Bell: Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 16,300; steel stocks surge

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.32 percent, or 175.99 points higher at 54,730.65, whereas the Nifty50 index opened at 16,327.30, up 47.20 points, or 0.29 percent.

Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices traded higher.

Among sectors, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto indices led the gains, but Nifty Pharma saw some selling.

On the Nifty50 index, Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, and Coal India were the top gainers. Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Infosys, and Dr Reddy's were the top losers.

Globally, Asian shares traded sideways on fears about the spread of the coronavirus despite a record close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.08 percent in Asian trading, with Chinese bluechips down 0.38 percent and Korea's KOSPI down 0.37 percent.

Stateside, the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs as economically sensitive value stocks gained with the US Senate's passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

Oil held on to gains in Asian trading, having risen 2 percent Tuesday, on signs of rising fuel demand in the US.