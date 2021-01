Indian indices opened flat on Friday even as Asian peers gained after President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a plan to pump $1.9 trillion into the pandemic-hit economy.

Gains in heavyweights Bharti Airtel, RIL, and HCL Tech were capped by losses in Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 16 points higher at 49,597 while the Nifty rose 10 points to 14,606. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up over half a percent each.