Indian indices opened flat on Wednesday as gains in heavyweights RIL, Infosys, ICICI Bank and TCS were capped by losses in HDFC Bank, HUL and ITC. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 23 points at 49,421 while the Nifty rose 17 points at 14,538.

Broader markets were also positive in early deals with the midcap index up 0.3 percent and the smallcap index up 0.6 percent. Among sectors, The Nifty Metal rose the most, up over a percent each while the Nifty IT index added 0.8 percent at opening.

Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto were also in the green. However, the banking, financial services and FMCG indices were in the red, capping the gains.

Among Sensex stocks, ONGC was up by 1.33 percent while Reliance rose by 0.42 percent in early trade. Leading IT stocks also advanced in morning trade on hopes of fresh US stimulus measures. HCL Tech rose by 1.15 percent, Tech Mahindra by 1.14 percent, TCS by 0.85 percent and Infosys by 0.74 percent.

FMCG stocks were down with HUL dropping by 0.48 percent and ITC by 0.39 percent. HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bharti Airtel were also down in early trade. FIIs were net purchasers of Indian equities on Tuesday, putting in Rs 257.55 crore on a net basis while domestic investors sold shares worth Rs 199 crore on a net basis.

Asian shares were trading mostly higher on Wednesday, ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration as US president.