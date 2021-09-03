Opening Bell: Sensex crosses 58,000; Nifty at fresh record high

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at record highs on Friday following positive cues from global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.23 percent, or 130 points higher at 57,983, and the Nifty50 index opened at 17,262, up 28.30 points, or 0.16 percent. Minutes after opening the 30-scrip index surged to hit its highest level ever. It is currently trading 0.36 percent higher at 58,062.

Broader markets supported the rally with midcap and small-cap indices surging half a percent.

Among the Nifty stocks, Kotak Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Reliance, ONGC, IndusInd Bank were the top gainers, rising over 1 to 2 percent. Leading the losses were HDFC Life, HCL Tech, TCS, Maruti, and Nestle India, with each losing 0.5 to 2 percent.

All sectors opened in the green, except Nifty IT.

Globally, Asian shares held their gains Friday while the dollar was at a month low against major peers as traders awaited US employment data with global shares at record highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was broadly flat in early trading in Asia having posted gains in eight of the last nine sessions. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.38 percent, and MSCI's all-country world index edged higher having ended the previous session at its fifth consecutive closing high.

Oil prices fell in early Asian hours having risen by more than $1 a barrel on Thursday. US crude dipped 0.36 percent to $69.74 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.27 percent to $72.81 per barrel.

With inputs from Reuters