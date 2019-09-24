Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 50 points higher, Nifty at 11,600; auto stocks rise
Updated : September 24, 2019 10:08 AM IST
The Indian market opened in the green with moderate gains on Tuesday.
Nifty Auto surged the most among sectors.
Among media stocks, Eros Media declined over 4 percent while Zee Entertainment gained 2.50 percent on the NSE.
