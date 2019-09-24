Opening Bell: Sensex opens 50 points higher, Nifty at 11,600; auto stocks rise

The Indian market opened in the green with moderate gains on Tuesday, with the Sensex trading 49.51 points or 0.13 percent higher at 39,139.54 at 09:15 am and the Nifty50 trading 7.20 points or 0.06 percent higher at 11,607.40.

The broader markets, Nifty Midcap rose 0.34 percent while Nifty Smallcap gained 0.40 percent. Nifty Auto surged the most among sectors, climbing 1.15 percent while Nifty Media slumped 1.36 percent.

At 09:33 am, among auto stocks, Exide Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland and Amara Raja Batteries were trading 2-3 percent higher. However, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motors fell over 0.3 percent.

Among media stocks, Eros Media declined over 4 percent while Zee Entertainment gained 2.50 percent on the NSE.

The top gainers in the opening trade were Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Infosys while Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, L&T, JSW Steel and Indian Oil Corporation remained the top laggards.

Meanwhile, global shares ticked up after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said US-China trade talks will resume next month, but lingering concerns remained.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan moved up 0.06 percent, supported by 0.4 percent gains in mainland Chinese shares, while Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.20 percent after a market holiday on Monday.