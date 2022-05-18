Opening Bell: Nifty regains 16,300 led by strong rally in IT, pharma stocks

Indian equity benchmark indices began Wednesday's trade on a quite note, after gaining the most in three months the previous day, amid mixed global cues.

At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip Sensex was up 230.63 points or 0.42 percent at 54549.10, and the broader Nifty was up 66.30 points or 0.41 percent at 16325.60.

About 1,487 shares have advanced, 342 shares declined, and 68 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty.

ONGC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp, NTPC and Tata Steel were among major laggards.

Amid the sectoral indices, Nifty metals, and energy pack were subdued while IT, Pharma, and Financials - up to 1 percent higher - led the gains.

On Tuesday, India's wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rate for April rose to the highest level in the current 2011-12 series at 15.08 percent, raising prospects for more rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Investors also eye RBI's latest meeting's minutes, where it delivered a surprise rate hike of 40 bps points, due to be released today.

The Federal Reserve also remains firm on getting soaring prices to inch down. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the bank will not hesitate to keep raising rates until inflation comes down.

The IPO of Paradeep Phosphates was subscribed 29 percent on the first day of subscription on Tuesday, led by retail investors whose category was subscribed 57 percent.

Luxury and premium watch retailer Ethos’ IPO will open today for subscription. It raised around Rs 142 crore from anchor investors ahead of the share sale.

Global Markets

Most Asian markets gained this morning. Nikkei rose 1.15 percent, Hang Seng opened flat. Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component advanced up to 1.2 percent.

Oil prices were also up in early deals on hopes of demand recovery in China as the country eases its Covid-19 restrictions. Brent crude and WTI futures rose 1 percent each to $113 and $114 a barrel.

US stocks surged overnight with the Dow gaining 1.34 percent. The S&P 500 rose 2 percent and the Nasdaq was up 2.76 percent.