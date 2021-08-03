Home

    The Sensex opened 0.33 percent, or 175.34 points higher at 53,125.97. The Nifty50 index opened at 15,951.55, up 66.40 points, or 0.42 percent.

    Opening Bell: Sensex opens 175 points higher, Nifty above 15,900; Asian Paints up 2%
    The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened on a strong note on Tuesday led by gains in banks, realty and IT stocks, even as Asian stocks slipped.
    At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.33 percent, or 175.34 points higher at 53,125.97. The Nifty50 index opened at 15,951.55, up 66.40 points, or 0.42 percent. Broader markets, mid-cap and small-cap indices, were also trading higher.
    On the Nifty50 index, Asian Paints, HDFC, Adani Ports, Power Grid, and Titan were the top gainers. Grasim, JSW Steel, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, and Shree Cement were the top laggards.
    Among sectors, Nifty IT, Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto gained the most, while Nifty Metal was under pressure.
    Globally, Asian stocks slipped as the Delta variant of coronavirus spread in the key markets in the region and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.40 percent in early trading.
    Investors are awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision on the benchmark interest rates. The central bank is expected to leave the rates unchanged at 0.10 percent, but reverse the July bond tapering due to lockdowns in Brisbane and Sydney.
    Stateside, the S&P 500 lost 0.18 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.28 percent, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.06 percent.
    Oil started to track slightly higher during early Asian trade though, up 0.31 percent. But spot gold was trading nominally down at $1812.4352 per ounce.
    --With inputs from Reuters
    Track latest stock market updates here
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,843.60 72.05 4.07
    Asian Paints3,042.40 68.35 2.30
    Sun Pharma787.40 12.40 1.60
    Tata Motors301.15 4.30 1.45
    Britannia3,556.40 51.75 1.48
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,844.00 73.75 4.17
    Asian Paints3,041.00 70.10 2.36
    Sun Pharma787.65 13.20 1.70
    Bharti Airtel572.80 7.75 1.37
    TCS3,260.05 42.15 1.31
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Grasim1,562.15 -29.50 -1.85
    JSW Steel733.45 -13.25 -1.77
    ONGC115.55 -1.55 -1.32
    UPL782.90 -8.15 -1.03
    Tata Steel1,397.10 -12.95 -0.92
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,397.30 -12.65 -0.90
    Bajaj Auto3,821.85 -18.80 -0.49
    ICICI Bank679.40 -2.15 -0.32
    NTPC117.55 -0.25 -0.21
    HCL Tech1,033.40 -1.85 -0.18

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.3075-0.0325-0.04
    Euro-Rupee88.25900.02300.03
    Pound-Rupee103.23200.02100.02
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68040.00050.07
    View More