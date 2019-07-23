Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty volatile after positive start; HDFC twins, Yes Bank top losers
Updated : July 23, 2019 10:14 AM IST
Nifty gainers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eicher Motors, UPL, Hero Moto, Bajaj Finance, rising between 1 and 1.2 percent.
Yes Bank dipped 3.51 percent, while ZEEL, Bharti Infratel and HDFC Bank and HDFC fell between 1 and 1.5 percent.
Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 2 percent after the lender's standalone profit for Q1 grew 32.7 percent YoY.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more