Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty surge post Fed meet; Bajaj Finance shares in focus

Indian shares gained on Thursday after a four-session losing streak, in line with global markets as the US Federal Reserve decision to end its bond-buying programme in March indicated confidence in economic recovery from pandemic shock.

At 9:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up 0.8 percent or over 465 points at 58,255. The broader NSE Nifty50 index opened higher as well, rising over 135 points or 0.8 percent at 17,355. The broader market indices were trading higher. About 1632 shares have risen so far, 268 declined, and 44 remain unchanged.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Grasim, HCL Tech. Each scrip gained over 1-2 percent. Leading the losses were Maruti, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer, Hero MotoCorp, and Eicher Motors.

Among sectoral indices, financial stocks opened on a strong note, autos declined. FMCG, media, and pharma stocks were in the red, whereas metal stocks rose over half a percent.

Globally, Asian shares followed Wall Street higher after the Fed said it would end bond-buying stimulus in March to set up three interest rate increases next year to tackle heated inflation.

"The economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a news conference after the conclusion of the two-day policy meeting.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. Japan's Nikkei was nearly 2 percent higher. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were rising following the overnight gains in headline indices.

Over in commodities, US crude oil was up over 1 percent with US oil at $71.64 and Brent crude at $74.68. And spot gold was up over 1 percent to $1,782. Silver, however, jumped over 2 percent to $22.13.

—With inputs from Reuters