Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start with minor gains; Reliance Industries surges ahead of Q2 results

Indian shares opened Friday's trading session with minor gains amid positive global cues and ongoing earings season. Financials pushed the indices higher and oil-to-telecom-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries surged over 1 percent in early morning deals ahead of its second-quarter results today.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.2 percent or 121 points higher at 61,045. Nifty50 index opened higher at 17,230 — up 52 points or 0.3 percent. The broader market indices also started with minor gains.

Among top Nifty50 gainers included HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Titan, and Mahindra & Mahindra, rising between 1 and 2.5 percent. Asian Paints, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Coal India, and NTPC were top laggards. Among sectors, metals remained under selling pressure, but other sectors opened higher with financials leading.

Globally, Asian shares climbed in Asia led by tech shares, following US peers higher. Chinese property stocks also rallied following a surprise interest payment by debt-ridden property developer China Evergrande Group.

Japan's Nikkei rose over half a percent led by technology shares, while energy shares were the biggest drag. Chinese blue chips also gained 0.3 percent. Australia's benchmark index slipped 0.2 percent as commodity-linked shares fell. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 E-minis futures slipped marginally, despite S&P 500 closing at record highs overnight.

Over in commodities, the oil prices resumed their climb Friday, after dropping back from multi-year highs reached earlier in the week, amid continued tightness in US supply.

(With inputs from Reuters)