The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note on Monday amid mixed global cues. Broader indices traded mixed and the smallcap index gained, while the midcap index traded lower.

The Sensex gained 17.58 points, or 0.03 percent to open at 52,492.34, while the Nifty opened 7.95 points, or 0.05 percent lower at 15,791.40. Broader indices traded mixed and the smallcap index gained, while the midcap index traded lower.

Among sectors, selling in banks, metals, financials and auto stocks, while IT sector was trading in the green.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 1.65 percent, followed by NTPC, SBI, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s and HDFC twins. On the other hand, Infosys, Reliance, TCS, Bajaj Auto and ONGC were the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 174.29 points or 0.33 percent up at its new closing high of 52,474.76. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 61.60 points or 0.39 percent to its lifetime peak of 15,799.35.