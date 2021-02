Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat with a positive bias on Monday amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.04 percent, or 20.75 points, higher at 50,910.51, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,999.05, up 17.30 points, or 0.12 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices supported gains. Gains were witnessed in metals and IT stocks, while auto stocks were under pressure.

State-run banks extended losses after snapping a five-session winning streak last week, slipping 1.7 percent in early trade, and were the top decliners among 14 sectoral indexes. Still, the index is up 35.5 percent so far in February.

On the Nifty 50, lenders Housing Development Finance Corp, Axis Bank and SBI were among the top five drags, falling between 0.8 percent and 1.5 percent.

Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC slipped 2.6 percent and was the top drag on the Nifty FMCG index.