Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher amid mixed cues; Kotak Bank tops gainers; Shree Cement dips

Indian shared opened Tuesday's trade with minor gains, shrugging off losses on Wall Street, led largely by financial stocks. At 9:15 am, the benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex started at 54,461.31, up 58.46 points, or 0.11 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 gained 16.55 points, or 0.10 percent, to open at 16,274.80. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices opened higher.

On the Nifty50 index, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco, Adani Ports, and HDFC led gainers. And Shree Cement, Power Grid, Here MotorCorp, Nestle India, and Britannia were the top losers.

Among sectors, PSU banks, financial services, metals and realty stocks surged the most, but the media gauge, Nifty Media was under pressure.

Globally, Asian stocks started off on a weak footing on Tuesday after a largely soft performance on Wall Street. The persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus also dented sentiment and triggered falls in metals and oil prices.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.4 percent in early trading. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9 percent.

Stateside, DJIA closed 0.3 percent down, and the S&P 500 was off 0.09 percent. Whereas, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.16 percent. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe were 0.03 percent lower.

Oil prices were recovering on Tuesday after falling as much as 4 percent in the previous session, which extended last week's steep losses amid a rising US dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in China could slow a global revival in fuel demand.

Gold stabilised after falling to a more than four-month low on Monday as strong US jobs data bolstered expectations for an early tapering of the Federal Reserve's economic support measures.

—With inputs from Reuters