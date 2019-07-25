Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day losing streak on buying in tech, bank stocks; F&O expiry in focus
Updated : July 25, 2019 10:27 AM IST
The broader 50-share Nifty gained over 77 points, or 0.69 percent, to trade at 11,348.95. The NSE index started at 11,290.40.
The 30-share benchmark Sensex surged 293 points, or 0.77 percent, to trade at 38,140 at 9.44 am.
Shares of Bharti Infratel gained 5 percent as the company has reported robust June quarter earnings.
