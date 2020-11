Indian indices opened at a record high on Tuesday tracking gains in Asian peers as the progress of a coronavirus vaccine which lifted confidence in a world economic recovery.

However, the benchmarks pared some gains on profit-booking soon after but continued trading higher. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 137 points higher a new high of 42,737 while the Nifty was up 45 points at a record high of 12,506.

The Sensex rose 362 points in intra-day deals to hit a new of 42,959 while the Nifty rose as much as 96 points to its record high of 12,557.

Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech was more than 90 percent effective in preventing infection, marking the first successful results from a large-scale clinical trial.

Back home, gains were mainly led by financials with 4 of 5 top gainers on the Nifty from that space. ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, IndusInd Bank, and L&T were the top gainers while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, HCL Tech and Divi's Labs led the losses.

Broader markets were mixed for the day with Nifty Midcap in the red and Nifty Smallcap up 0.1 percent.