The Indian markets opened flat with a negative bias on Wednesday amid mixed global cues as investors watch for developments around government stimulus as the coronavirus continues its spread globally.

At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 72 points lower at 35,562, while the NSE Nifty was ruling at 10,411, down 40 points. Meanwhile, the broader markets were flat at the opening. The indices later pared losses to trade higher with Sensex up over 150 points and Nifty holding 10,450.

Meanwhile, Asian shares and Wall Street futures fell on Wednesday as growing skepticism about Washington’s stimulus package to fight the coronavirus outbreak knocked the steam out of an earlier rally.

Yes Bank, RIL, ONGC, Adani Ports, and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while GAIL, Infosys, Zee, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed at opening with major selling seen in Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Realty indices. Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, and Nifty PSU Banks were in the green in early morning deals.

IT stocks were under pressure as rupee opened higher as against Monday's close. Nifty IT fell 3 percent with Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Wipro down over 3 percent each.