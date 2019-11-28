TOP NEWS »

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty pare gains after hitting new highs; banks, IT stocks rise

Updated : November 28, 2019 09:40 AM IST

Indian shares opened at record highs on Thursday led by gains in banking stocks with Nifty Bank hitting 32,000 levels for the first time ever.
However, the indices later pared gains on profit-booking and muted trades in Asian peers.
At 9:22 am, the Sensex was trading 52 points higher at 41,072, while the Nifty added 14 points to trade at 12,115.
