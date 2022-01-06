0

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open sharply lower amid weak global cues; Airtel, Sun Pharma rise 

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
The Indian equity benchmark indices opened sharply lower on Thursday with Nifty50 down 1 percent. There were not many gainers on the index this morning, the top ones are Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Cipla, DRL, and Airtel.

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened sharply lower on Thursday as global peers fell after Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed raised expectations that the central bank will raise rates faster. The indices had closed over half a percent higher in the previous session.
The Sensex opened 0.8 percent or 490 points lower at 59,730. Nifty50 index opened at 17,668 -- down 450 points or 1 percent. The broader market indices were trading lower as well. Among sectors, all the indices were trading in the red with Nifty Bank slumping over 1.5 percent.
There were not many gainers on the index this morning, the top ones are Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Cipla, DRL, and Airtel. Leading the losses were HCL Tech, Infosys, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, and Eicher Motors.
 
First Published:  IST
