Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open on tepid note; M&M, Paytm in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday following mixed cues from the global markets. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.05 percent or 30 points higher at 58,146. Nifty50 index opened marginally higher at 17,327 -- up 2 points or 0.01 percent. The broader market indices were trading higher.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Power Grid, M&M, NTPC, JSW Steel, and HDFC Bank. Each scrip gained 1 percent. Leading the losses were Divi's Lab, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Dr Reddy, and HCL Tech.

Among sectors, Nifty Bank, auto, metal, and oil & gas opened in the green whereas other sectors like pharma, realty, financial services were trading in the red.

Globally, Asian shares stood still as the world waited to hear from the US Federal Reserve on when it would stop buying assets and start raising interest rates, possibly piling pressure on its peers to follow.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant is an added complication that could incline the Fed to be less hawkish, though recently officials have sounded more concerned about the persistence of inflation than the pandemic.

Japan's Nikkei dithered either side of the flat and South Korea lost 0.2 percent. Chinese blue chips were little moved as retail sales missed forecasts with a rise of 3.9 percent, while industrial output gained a firmer-than-expected 3.6 percent.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures did manage to rise slightly, while FTSE futures were flat. Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures held steady, having eased overnight.

Oil prices eased after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of Omicron coronavirus variant would dent the recovery in global fuel demand.

(With inputs from Reuters)