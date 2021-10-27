Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher amid mixed global cues; Asian Paints in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened marginally higher on Wednesday following mixed trading in global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.24 percent or 150 points higher at 61,499. Nifty50 index opened marginally higher at 18,295 - up 28 points or 0.15 percent. The broader market indices were trading higher.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, UPL, Cipla, and Dr Reddy's. Each scrip gained over 1-5 percent. Leading the losses were Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, and ONGC.

Among sectors, Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, Media, and Metal indices were under selling pressure. And Nifty FMCG, IT, Pharma, PSU Banks, and Realty indices were in the green.

Globally, Tech shares slipped and short-term Treasury yields jumped as investors expect inflation to prompt interest rate hikes, with a hotter-than-forecast reading in Australia the latest sign of prices pressuring central bankers to act.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell half a percent. However, it remains on course for its best month of the year. Japan's Nikkei fell over half a percent. Strong earnings had earlier propelled Wall Street indexes to fresh records and US stock futures were flat in early trade.

Over in commodities, oil prices eased from overnight peaks, with Brent crude futures down 0.75 percent at $85.75 a barrel. And US crude down to $84.02 a barrel. Gold was steady at $1,788 an ounce and bitcoin held at $60,000 after a late-session drop Tuesday.

(With inputs from Reuters)