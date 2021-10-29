Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower; IndusInd, Axis Bank slump

The Indian equity benchmark indices extended losses and opened lower on Friday following mixed trading in global markets. Sensex had plunged over 1,100 points on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded Indian equities and RBI decided to drain liquidity from the markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.21 percent or 127 points lower at 59,857. Nifty50 index also opened lower at 17,833 - down 24 points or 0.14 percent. The broader market indices were trading lower.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were TCS, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, and Titan. Leading the losses were IndusInd Bank, L&T, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, and Axis Bank.

Among sectors, almost all the indices were trading in the red, except Nifty FMCG, IT, and Metal trading flat.

In global markets, the dollar languished near its weakest level in a month against major peers Friday, hurt by a stronger euro. An index of global shares rose to the cusp of a record peak this week, powered by an earnings-driven rally to consecutive record highs on Wall Street, including overnight.

In cryptocurrencies, ether rose to a record $4,400, while bigger rival bitcoin also gained to trade around $62,000, but down from the record $67,016.50 reached last week.

