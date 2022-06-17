Opening Bell: Nifty dips below 15,300 led by fall in TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech

Indian equity benchmark indices extended losses to a sixth consecutive day on Friday with Nifty below 15,300 following a sharp selloff the previous day amid lingering global weakness.

At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip S&P Sensex was down 392.29 points or 0.76 percent at 51,103.50, and the broader Nifty was down 116.20 points or 0.76 percent at 15,244.40.

The blue-chip indexes are set for losses of over 5 percent in the week that saw the US Federal Reserve hike interest rates by 75 basis points and the Swiss National Bank deliver its first rate hike in 15 years. If losses hold, the Nifty and Sensex could suffer their worst week since May 2020.

The Nifty IT index was among the worst performing sub-indexes on Friday, falling up to 1.9 percent to its lowest in over a year. Wipro, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services are set for a weekly drop of around 8 percent.

Coal India, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries were among the major gainers.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices shed up to 1.3 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 3,257.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,929.14 crore, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Global Markets

In Asia, markets in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai were trading lower, while Hong Kong quoted higher. Stock exchanges in the US ended sharply lower on Thursday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.68 percent to $118.98 per barrel.