Opening Bell: Nifty dips below 15,300 led by fall in TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech

Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday with Nifty below 15,300 following a sharp selloff the previous day amid lingering global weakness.

At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip S&P Sensex was down 392.29 points or 0.76 percent at 51,103.50, and the broader Nifty was down 116.20 points or 0.76 percent at 15,244.40.

Wipro, TCS, Titan Company, Adani Ports and HCL Tech were among major losers on the Nifty.

Coal India, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries were among the major gainers.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices shed up to 1.3 percent.