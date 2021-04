The Indian market opened lower on Friday dragged by weakness in banks, metal, and financial stocks. At 9:15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex opened 0.81 percent, or 405 points lower at 49,360 and the broader 50-share NSE Nifty index started at 14,747, lower by 147 points, or 0.99 percent.

Midcap and smallcap indices declined over half a percent each. Among sectoral indices, banks, metals, financial services and auto fell, while gains were seen in Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma.

Wipro, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Divi's Lab, and Dr Reddy's were the top Nifty50 gainers, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors, and SBI were the top laggards.

Elsewhere, Asian shares struggled for gains Friday as investors turned cautious, despite a positive finish stateside in the previous session. Stocks on Wall Street ended broadly higher, with S&P setting another record high.