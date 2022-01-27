Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower as Jerome Powell sounds inflation warning

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower Thursday following weak cues from the Asian markets. The shares remained on edge in the market, Asian shares hit 14-month lows, short-term US yields rose to 23-month highs, crude oil touched $90 after the Federal Reserve chair signalled plans to withdraw pandemic-era liquidity from the market. The indices had closed half a percent higher in the previous session on Tuesday.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened nearly 1 percent or 540 points lower at 57,317. Nifty50 index opened at 17,062 -- down 216 points or 1.2 percent. The broader market indices were trading lower.

The only blue-chip rising on the Nifty50 index was ONGC, rising 1 percent. Leading the losses were Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Grasim, HDFC Bank, and Nestle India.

Among sectors, all indices but PSU banks were under selling pressure. Nifty Bank was down over 1 percent, financial services index was down 1.5 percent. Nifty Pharma and IT were down over 2 percent. Nifty Metal and Realty declined over 1 percent.

In its latest policy update Wednesday, the Fed indicated it is likely to raise US interest rates in March, as has been widely expected, and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month before launching a significant reduction in its asset holdings.

But in the follow-up press conference, Jerome Powell warned that inflation remains above the Fed's long-run goal and supply chain issues may be more persistent than previously thought.

Asian shares tumbled, with MSCI's broad gauge of regional markets outside Japan down 1.6 percent, at its lowest level since early November 2020. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Australian shares fell 2 percent and Chinese blue-chips were flat. Nikkei fell to its lowest point since December 2020, down nearly 2 percent.

The policy-sensitive US 2-year yield jumped amid expectations of Fed tightening, rising to a top of 1.1780 percent in morning trade in Asia, a level last reached in February 2020. The benchmark 10-year yield also ticked up from Wednesday's close, rising to 1.8548 percent from 1.846 percent.

Worries over tensions between Russia and Ukraine had lifted crude prices above $90 per barrel a day earlier, a level last seen in October 2014. On Thursday, global benchmark Brent crude eased 0.2 percent but remained just below $90 per barrel at $89.75. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down at $87.18 per barrel.

Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,816.42 an ounce on the firmer dollar. Meanwhile, Bitcoin prices also dropped over 2.5 percent Thursday morning on Fed's announcement.