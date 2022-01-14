Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid weak global cues; Tata Consumer in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday following negative cues from the global markets. The shares remained on the edge as a risk-averse mood seemed to be taking over global markets. The indices had closed higher in the previous session.

The Sensex opened 0.32 percent or 195 points lower at 61,040. Nifty50 index opened at 18,185 -- down 72 points or 0.4 percent. The broader market indices were trading lower. Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Tata Consumer, IOC, L&T, BPCL, and Reliance. Leading the losses were HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, JSW Steel, HCL Tech, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Among sectors, auto, media, realty, and consumer durables were trading in the green.

Globally, Asian shares were trading lower with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sinking nearly 1 percent. Japan's Nikkei was down over 1.5 percent. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were trading flat, following an overnight sell-off on the Wall Street.

Over in commodities, US crude oil declined over 0.3 percent to $81.82 as investors eyed the US oil release. The brent crude also declined 0.15 percent to $84.34.

And spot gold was set for the best weekly gain since November 2021 as US dollar and yields eased. It was last trading 0.23 percent up at $1,825.