Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid weak global cues; steel stocks in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday following negative cues from the Asian markets. The shares remained on the edge as a risk-averse mood seemed to be taking over global markets amid rising Omicron cases and travel restrictions. The combination of economic risks from the Omicron variant and a potentially more hawkish tone from the Fed on Wednesday dampened risk appetite. The indices had closed lower in the previous session as well.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.4 percent or 220 points lower at 58,059. Nifty50 index opened lower at 17,283 -- down 85 points or 0.5 percent. The broader market indices were trading lower.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Power Grid, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Hindalco, and Tata Steel. Each scrip gained nearly 1 percent. Leading the losses were Tata Motors, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Hero Moto, and Eicher Motors.

Asian stocks and oil prices slipped as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant rattled investors who were already on edge ahead of a slew of central bank decisions this week, including a key Federal Reserve meeting.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down nearly half a percent. China's CSI300 index was also 0.4 percent lower. Japan's Nikkei stock index was down 0.13 percent and Australian shares were 0.3 percent lower.

The dollar edged higher ahead of the upcoming meetings, with investors eyeing the possibility that the Fed will start to raise rates in 2022.

Oil futures eased and traded flat as new doubts emerged about the effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant, though OPEC predicted in its monthly report that the variant's impact on fuel demand would be mild.