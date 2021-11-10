Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid mixed global cues; M&M, Sun Pharma in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened half a percent lower on Wednesday following choppy trading in global markets. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened half a percent or 295 points lower at 60,138. Nifty50 index opened lower at 17,970 - down 80 points or half a percent.

The broader market indices were trading mixed, with mid-caps in the red and small-caps rising.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL, ONGC, Dr Reddy, Sun Pharma. Each scrip gained marginally.

Leading the losses were IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank. Among sectors, all the indices opened in the red, except for media, pharma, and healthcare sectors.

Globally, Asian shares were becalmed as surges in oil and Chinese factory prices added to worries that a hot US inflation reading could renew pressure on policymakers to lift interest rates.

US crude futures rose 1 percent to a two-week high of $84.97 a barrel in early trade and Brent futures made a one-week top of $85.35.

Factory gate prices in China have soared 13.5 percent year-on-year to October, data showed, beating forecasts and warning of pressure heading down supply chains to global consumers.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Japan's Nikkei each dropped 0.2 percent. And overnight on Wall Street, a long rally paused, with the Nasdaq logging its first fall in a dozen sessions. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 percent in morning trade.

Currency markets have been fairly quiet but traders favoured safe havens on Tuesday and lifted the yen to a one-month high.

Gold and bitcoin have been the primary beneficiaries of the market turbulence, with gold up 3.5 percent in a week to $1,829 an ounce. Bitcoin is hovering at $67,267 after hitting a record peak of $68,564 a day ago.

(With inputs from Reuters)