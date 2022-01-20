Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid mixed global cues; Bajaj Auto in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened marginally lower on Thursday following mixed trading in the global markets. The shares remained on the edge as bond yields rose to two-year highs.

The Sensex opened 0.33 percent or 197 points lower at 59,901. Nifty50 index opened at 17,888 -- down 50 points or 0.28 percent. The broader market indices were trading lower.

Among sectors, Nifty IT declined the most and Nifty Bank, auto, pharma were also under selling pressure. Nifty Media, metal, and realty indices were trading higher.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Tata Consumer, Power Grid, Grasim, UltraTech Cement, and Britannia. Leading the losses were Infosys, Asian Paints, Nestle India, Wipro, and Cipla.

Globally, Asian shares broke a five-day slide to edge higher, shrugging off drops in Europe and on Wall Street overnight as China underscored its diverging monetary and economic picture by cutting benchmark mortgage rates.

US Treasury yields rose to two-year highs Wednesday, following which Germany's 10-year yield climbed over 0 percent for the first time since May 2019.

China's blue-chip stocks rose over half a percent on Thursday morning and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added over 1 percent. The rise in Chinese shares boosted MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan which added half a percent. Japan's Nikkie was flat.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones and S&P 500 declined 1 percent and Nasdaq Composite declined over 1 percent.

Crude oil prices , which had touched their highest levels since 2014 on Wednesday on strong demand and short-term supply disruptions, fell back. Global benchmark Brent crude was down over 1 percent to $87.70 and the US oil declined to $86 per barrel.

Gold continued to crawl higher after marking its best session in three months a day earlier. Spot gold rose 0.08 percent to $1,841.12 an ounce.

(With inputs from Reuters)