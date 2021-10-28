Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid mixed global cues; IndusInd Bank, ITC in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a mixed note on the expiry day following choppy trading in global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.10 percent or 62 points lower at 61,081. Nifty50 index also opened lower at 18,187 - down 23 points or 0.13 percent. The broader market indices were trading mixed.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were IndusInd Bank, L&T, Bajaj Auto, SBI Life, UltraCement. Each scrip gained over 1-4 percent. Leading the losses were Adani Ports, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Titan, and ITC. Among sectors, almost all indices opened in the red.

Global stocks eased from record peaks as a stark reminder of supply chain snags in corporate earnings reports stalled their rally, while investors also looked to whether central banks may consider tightening monetary policy earlier than thought.

MSCI's gauge of world stocks, ACWI, dipped 0.05 percent in early Thursday trade, with Japan's Nikkei leading the loss with a fall of over one percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked down 0.1 percent.

On Wall Street overnight, the S&P 500 lost half a percent from an all-time high hit on Tuesday though the Nasdaq ended little changed.

Oil prices fell over 2 percent after US crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected, even as fuel inventories dropped and tanks at the nation's largest storage hub emptied further.

Brent fell over 2 percent to $83.07 per barrel, and the US crude fetched $81.25 per barrel, down over 2 percent and off Monday's peak.

(With inputs from Reuters)