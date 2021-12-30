Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid mixed global cues; BPCL, Wipro in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday amid mixed trading in the global markets. The shares remained on the edge as a risk-averse mood seemed to be taking over global markets. The indices had closed lower in the previous session.

The Sensex opened 0.3 percent or 170 points lower at 57,635. Nifty50 index opened lower at 17,165 -- down 50 points or 0.3 percent. The broader market indices were trading lower.

Among sectors, financials, banks, auto, pharma, realty indices were under selling pressure, and FMCG, IT, media, and metal indices were in the green.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Tata Consumer, BPCL , Tata Steel, Wipro , and Maruti. Leading the losses were Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, and Eicher Motors.

Globally, Asian shares got off to a listless start on Thursday as the spread of Omicron clouded what is the last trading day of the year for many exchanges around the globe.

With coronavirus cases hitting record highs, many countries are trying to limit the economic damage by relaxing rules on isolation rather than resorting to lockdowns.

Still, 2021 has been tough for much of the region and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat on the day and down 6 percent on the year. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.7 percent Thursday.

S&P 500 futures eased 0.2 percent in early trade, while Nasdaq futures lost 0.3 percent after the S&P 500 surged to a record high in overnight trade on Thursday.

In commodity markets, gold was steady at $1,804 an ounce, though that left it 5 percent lower for the year.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, after government data showed US crude inventories fell last week, offsetting concerns that rising coronavirus cases might reduce demand.