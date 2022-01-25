Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid mixed global cues; Axis Bank, Zomato in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Tuesday, dragged lower by concerns about faster US rate hike, tensions over Ukraine, rising inflation and crude oil prices. The indices had closed over 3 percent lower in the previous session.

On Tuesday, the Sensex opened 0.5 percent or 330 points lower at 57,158. The Nifty50 index opened at 17,000 -- down 147 points or 0.8 percent. The broader market indices were also trading lower.

Among the sectoral gauges, all the sectors were trading lower with Nifty Bank, auto, FMCG, pharma indices down over 1 percent. Nifty Media and IT were down over 2 percent.

Only two Nifty50 stocks -- Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel -- were rising in trade. Leading the losses were Asian Paints, Wipro, Divi's Lab, HCL Tech, and Titan.

Globally, Asian shares and US futures tumbled after a tumultuous Wall Street session. Investors are nervously eyeing the US Federal Reserve amid worries about a move to tighter monetary policy globally. The escalating turn of events in Ukraine is also spooking the investors.

NATO said Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed over 1 percent, down to its lowest level in a month. Japan's stocks have plunged over 2 percent to their lowest level since August 2022. Hong Kong's indices had plunged over 1.5 percent and the Australian benchmark was down nearly 3 percent to an eight-month low. The country posted high inflation numbers stoking investors' fears of an approaching rate hike scene.

US futures also slipped in the Asian hours, despite Wall Street closing marginally higher. The Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were down over 1 percent. Overnight, S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed 0.3 percent higher and the Nasdaq Composite surged 0.6 percent.

Oil prices were also elevated, further worrying stock investors. US crude rose half a percent to $83.73 and the Brent crude was at $86.83. Gold held on to its recent gains as investors sought safety.