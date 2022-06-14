Opening Bell: Nifty dips below 15,750 led by losses in Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a negative note on Tuesday with Nifty around 15,750 as a global selloff continued overnight in the US and across Asia this morning.

At 09:17 am, the 30-scrip BSE S&P Sensex was down 125.42 points or 0.24 percent at 52,721.28, and the broader Nifty was down 30.20 points or 0.19 percent at 15,744.20. About 1,118 shares have advanced, 814 shares declined, and 85 shares are unchanged.

Amid the Sensex-30 pack, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, HDFC twins, Wipro, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were the major laggards. Bharti Airtel, M&M, L&t, NTPC, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's and Tata Steel, on the other hand, were the top gainers.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were, however, in the positive territory, rising up to 0.4 percent.

Amid sectoral indices, Nifty Realty, Financials and Consumer Durables were trading down up to a percent.

Global Markets

US equities tumbled on Monday, with the S&P 500 confirming it is in a bear market, as fears grow that the expected aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve would push the economy into a recession.

Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday after Wall Street hit a confirmed bear market milestone and bond yields struck a two-decade high on fears aggressive US interest rate hikes would push the world's largest economy into recession.

Oil prices seesawed in positive and negative territory on Tuesday, holding up despite recession fears and potential new COVID-19 curbs in China that could dampen demand as the market remains tightly supplied.