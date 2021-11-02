Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher with mixed global cues; Tata Motors in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following mixed trading in global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.37 percent or 222 points higher at 60,360. Nifty50 index opened higher at 17,970 - up 41 points or 0.23 percent. The broader market indices were trading higher.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Tata Motors, Maruti, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv. Each scrip gained over 1.5-3 percent. Leading the losses were Sun Pharma, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Coal India.

Among sectors, metal, pharma, and healthcare indices were under selling pressure, whereas financials, realty, IT, and consumer durables indices were in the green.

Asian shares were mixed and currencies held tight ranges as nervous investors awaited several key central bank meetings that could set the tone for risk appetite heading into next year.

MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered early losses to surge a percent higher, with Japan's Nikkei edging 0.2 percent lower and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 down half a percent.

Overnight, Wall Street advanced to record highs helped by gains for energy shares and Tesla. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 percent, after eclipsing 36,000 points for the first time during intraday trading. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 percent.

Currency moves were slight in morning trade with the dollar hovering below recent highs after posting its biggest daily rise in more than four months last Friday.

The Fed on Wednesday is expected to approve plans to scale back its $120 billion monthly bond-buying programmes put in place to support the economy, while investors will also focus on commentary about interest rates and how sustained the recent surge in inflation is.

In commodities markets, a further 4 percent drop in Chinese coal prices on Tuesday pushed them 50 percent below last month's record high.

Oil prices settled higher on Monday as expectations of strong demand and a belief that a key producer group will not turn on the spigots too fast helped reverse initial losses caused by the release of fuel reserves by No. 1 world energy consumer China.

US crude was 0.2 percent higher at $84.25 per barrel and Brent was trading at $84.97, up 0.3 percent. Spot gold was 0.1 percent lower to $1,789.99 an ounce. Bitcoin was 0.5 percent higher at $61,285.23.

