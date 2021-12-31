Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher; Tata Motors, Titan in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on the last day of 2021 following mixed trading in global markets. The Sensex opened 0.5 percent or 278 points higher at 58,072. Nifty50 index opened higher at 17,290 -- up 87 points or 0.5 percent. The broader market indices were trading higher as well.

Among the sectoral indices, all the sectors barring Nifty IT were trading in the green. Nifty IT was down over 0.14 percent.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Hindalco, Axis Bank, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors. Each scrip gained over 1.5-3.5 percent. Leading the losses were NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy, Wipro, and Infosys.

Globally, Asian shares were trading mixed with Hong Kong shares rising over 1.3 percent and Shanghai shares up over 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, shares in Sydney declined nearly 1 percent. Meanwhile, Japan shares were closed for trading Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose nearly half a percent.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were trading in the red on the last day of the year as stocks closed in the red overnight on Wall Street. S&P 500 and Dow Jones slipped 0.2 percent lower, closing below the record highs notched a day ago.

Over in commodities, US crude oil declined nearly half a percent with both US oil and Brent crude down at $76.64 and $79.92. And spot gold was down 0.25 percent to $1,818.

