Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday following gains in Wall Street as the Federal Reserve took further steps to boost liquidity and stem damage from the coronavirus outbreak. The sentiment was also positive as crude oil slipped to its lowest since early 2016 amid coronavirus chaos.

The gains were mainly led by index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank.

At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 401 points higher at 30,980, while the Nifty50 index was up 118 points higher at 9,085. Broader markets also rose with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 1.5 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

YES Bank, Zee, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, and Infosys were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Kotak Bank, Grasim, Nestle India, GAIL, and PowerGrid led the losses.

All sectoral indices were positive in early deals. Major buying was seen in banking, metal, IT, pharma and metal indices.

YES Bank continued its upmove, rising 20 percent in opening deals as the moratorium on the lender will be lifted by the RBI later today.

Globally, Asian stocks were mixed after stocks on Wall Street bounced back overnight on hopes of stimulus as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.