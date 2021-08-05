Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher; IT stocks rally, financials in the red

The Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher on Thursday led by gains in pharma and IT stocks.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened at 54,858 -- 200 points or 0.38 percent higher. And the Nifty50 index opened at 16,258 -- 128 points or 0.38 percent higher. Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks but eked out small gains nonetheless.

On the Nifty50 index, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Shree Cement, Tech Mahindra, and Divi's Labs were the top gainers. Stocks like IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ONGC, ICICI Bank, and HDFC were the top losers.

Among NSE's sectoral gauges, FMCG, IT, metal, pharma were trading in the green. Financial, auto, media, and realty stocks began the session in the red.

Globally, Asian shares held on to recent gains Thursday, despite hawkish remarks from a senior official at the US Federal Reserve, that boosted the dollar while weighing on risk appetite, and uncertainty about Chinese policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.22 percent, and Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.32 percent.

Stateside, US stocks closed mostly lower Wednesday, with the S&P 500 receding 0.46 percent from a record high. But the tech-heavy Nasdaq eked out small gains.