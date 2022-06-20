Opening Bell: Nifty above 15,300 led by gains in HDFC twins, Sun Pharma, and Tata Motors

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Monday with Nifty above 15,300, amid subdued global sentiments.

At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex was up 136.56 points or 0.27 percent at 51,496.98, and the broader Nifty was up 32.80 points or 0.21 percent at 15,326.30.

Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, HUL Bajaj Finance, Wipro, TCS and HDFC twins led the gains on the Sensex. Tata Motors and Apollo Hospitals were the additional gainers on the Nifty.

Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Coal India, ONCC, JSW Steel, Hindalco, down up to 4.5 percent, were the major laggards across the two benchmarks.

However, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were trading up to 0.2 percent lower.

Amid sectoral indices, Nifty metals, realty, oil & gas indices were trading lower while, Nifty IT, financials and pharma were trading higher.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out 31,430 crore equities so far in June. With this, the net foreign outflows from equities has reached Rs 1.98 lakh crore in 2022 till now.

Public sector banks (PSBs) will be in focus as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet the heads of public sector banks to review their performance and progress. That apart, Coal India will hog limelight after production inched up 28 percent in June so far, from a year-ago period.

Global Markets

Though the US equity futures reflected sombre mood, shares of Asia-Pacific inched up on Monday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.5 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.1 per cent. The US markets shall remain closed on Monday, June 20, on account of Juneteenth holiday.