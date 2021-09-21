Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher as IT, bank stocks gain

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday as gains in IT and banking stocks drove the market higher.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.24 percent or 139 points higher at 58,630. Nifty50 index opened higher at 17,450 -- up 53 points or 0.31 percent. The broader market indices were trading in the green.

Stocks leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were HCL Tech, Coal India, TCS, ONGC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Each scrip gained over 0.5-1 percent. Leading the losses were Maruti, Tata Motors, IOC, BPCL, and Axis Bank.

Among sectors on NSE, IT, PSU banks, metals, realty, and media indices were trading in the green.

Globally, Asian shares were grappling with the contagion fears sparked by the troubles at China's property giant Evergrande as its massive debt prompted investors to sell their holdings. Japan's Nikkei plunged almost 2 percent.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 percent following the index's biggest fall in two months overnight. The index had sunk almost 2 percent in the trade.

Investors are looking for the tapering timeline on its bond purchases as well as its board members' long-term rates and economic projections.

Over in commodities, US crude oil rebounded marginally after declining the previous day. US crude futures were trading at $70.90 a barrel. Wobbling cryptocurrencies also found a floor, with bitcoin bouncing from a 1 1/2-month low of $40,193 to trade just shy of $43,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)