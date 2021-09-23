Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid strong global cues; Tata Motors in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday following positive cues from the global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.7 percent or 414 points higher at 59,341. The Nifty50 index too opened higher at 17,670 -- up 124 points or 0.7 percent. The broader market indices were also trading almost one percent higher.

Stocks leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Hindalco, SBI Life, and Coal India. Each scrip gained over 1-2 percent. The only stock trading in the red at the time of opening was TCS.

Among NSE's sectoral gauge, all the indices were trading in the green, with Nifty Realty rising over 2 percent. Nifty Media also surged over 2 percent.

Globally, Asian shares moved higher, supported by some positive news from struggling developer China Evergrande Group. The dollar held near a one-month top after the US Federal Reserve took a hawkish tilt overnight.

The Hong Kong benchmark rose 1.6 percent, giving a boost to MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan, which gained over half a percent.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.31 percent.

Investors were also focused on the US Federal Reserve, which said overnight it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signalled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected.

The three major US stock indexes closed up 1 percent, not far off where they were before the Fed announcement.

Over in commodities, the US crude dipped 0.11 percent to $72.15 a barrel and Brent crude lost 0.35 percent to $76.13 per barrel. Spot gold also lost marginally to trade at $1763.43 per ounce.

