Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid strong global cues; RBL Bank gains

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following positive cues from the global markets. The Sensex opened 0.6 percent or 356 points higher at 57,777. Nifty50 index opened higher at 17,185 -- up 100 points or 0.5 percent. The broader market indices were trading higher.

Among the sectoral indices, all the sectors opened in the green with Nifty Bank rising half a percent. Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were ONGC, Asian Paints , Grasim, Adani Ports, and HCL Tech . Each scrip gained over 1-2 percent. Leading the losses were Dr Reddy's , Cipla, Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, and HDFC Life.

Globally, Japan's Nikkei lead gains among the Asian shares as the index rose over 1 percent following cues from the rally on Wall Street. China's Shanghai was down over 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's HSI index was also trading lower. However, Australia's ASX rose over half a percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent.

Overnight, in the States, S&P 500 rose over 1.5 percent, notching another record high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq followed rising almost 1.5 percent higher too. However, the stock futures were down in the pre-market trading with the S&P 500 e-minis slumping 0.12 percent.

Over in commodities, US crude oil continued rising, trading close to one-month highs as US oil surged to $75.77 and Brent crude rose to $78.73. And spot gold was up over 0.12 percent to $1,811.